GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams inks Hapoel Ramat Gan contract extension

Published on: 03 June 2025
Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams inks Hapoel Ramat Gan contract extension

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams has extended his stay with Israeli second-tier side Hapoel Ramat Gan heading into the new campaign.

Adams joined the club last summer from Portuguese side SC Covilha on a year deal with an option for another.

The enterprising defender established himself as a key member of the squad in the recently concluded campaign, making 38 appearances across competitions for the club.

His outstanding display did not go unnoticed, earning a place in the Israeli second-tier league at the end of the season.

However, the Israeli outfit has activated the option in his contract, keeping the former Okyeman Planners defender at the club until 2026.

Hapoel Ramat Gan missed out on qualification to the Israel Premier League next season after finishing third in the first division log with 71 points.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more