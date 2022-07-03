Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams named in Finish league Team of the Month

Ghanaian centre-back Adams Mohammed has been named in the Finnish topflight league team of the month for June 2022.

The FC Honka defender helped his side keep two clean sheets with two important victories followed by consistent performances in the Veikkausliga.

The Ghanaian youth star commands regular playing time at the Finnish club since joining from Liberty Professionals in 2021.

The tough-tackling centre-back has featured for Ghana’s U-17 and U-20 national teams at the international stages and also made appearances in the Ghanaian Premier League ( NC tournament) before moving abroad.

The 21-year-old highly rated defender after passing through the ranks of the Ghana national teams is expected to soon a senior call-up.

Below is the team of the month:

By: Courage Kwame Dzide