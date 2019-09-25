Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu stars as Valladolid hold Granada in La Liga

Defender Mohammed Salisu produced a majestic performance for Real Valladolid as they drew against Granada in the La Liga on Wednesday night.

The 20-year old was a rock in the heart of defence and recorded some impressive stats as his side drew 1-1 with Granada, who had slayed Barcelona on Saturday.

Oscar Plano opened the scoring for Valladolid in the 12th minute before Carlos Fernandez leveled for the travelling side 30 minutes later.

Salisu completed 29 passes from 37, won three out of five aerial duels and non of the opponents attackers were able to dribble past him.

He committed a single foul and showed maturity in his performance on the night.

The young defender has become a regular for Valladolid this season, making six appearances in 6 La Liga games.