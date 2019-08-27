Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu stomps on Real Valladolid debut

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salifu has earned rave reviews for his commanding display for Real Valladolid in their 1-1 at Real Madrid at the weekend.

The 20-year-old, promoted to the senior team since the start of the season, impressed heavily at the back for the visitors.

The Ghanaian has earned plaudits for his immense quality for the side in the stalemate against Madrid at the Bernabeau.

The physique of the defender continues to grow after improving on his performance at Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, followed it up with a masterful performance at Real Madrid.

It's been quick rise for the centre-back, who joined the Spanish side from African Talent Academy in March 2018

Valladolid has become defensively tight since he gatecrash the starting X1.

The team conceded 15 goals without him but that has reduced drastically to just five goals since he made the squad.

The Spanish side paid just 50,000 euros from an initial 200,000 euros for his services