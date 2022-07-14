Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu travels with Southampton to Austria for pre-season

Defender Mohammed Salisu has travelled with his Southampton teammates to Austria for pre-season.

The 23-year-old was included in a 26-man squad for a week long training in Austria, where the Saints have line up two friendly games.

Southampton will play German giants RB Liepzig on Saturday July 16 at the BST at Lavanttal-Arena before taking on Austria Klagenfurt on Monday July 17 at the Wörthersee Stadion.

Veteran attackers Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond could not travel with the team as they remained at the Staplewood campus.

Southampton will return to England on July 20 to continue preparations ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Mohammed Salisu is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign following an outstanding 2021/22 season. The Ghana defender is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Full Saints squad for Austria pre-season camp

Goalkeepers

Alex McCarthy, Willy Caballero, Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis.

Defenders

Kyle Walker-Peters, Yan Valery, Thierry Small, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Lyanco, Dynel Simeu.

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Oriol Romeu, Roméo Lavia, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Diamond Edwards, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Forwards

Nathan Tella, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams.