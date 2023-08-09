Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar returns from suspension

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar is set to make a return to the field for Finnish club Ilves after completing his suspension.

The 20-year-old was sidelined following a red card against VPS on July 28th and missed Ilves' subsequent game against Haka on August 4th.

Now, with his suspension over, Umar is ready to rejoin his team's lineup. Fans can expect to see him back in action when Ilves takes on KuPS on August 13th at the Tammela Stadion.

Umar's return adds anticipation to the match, as Ilves aims to break their winless streak, while KuPS seeks to continue their strong form.

Ilves currently holds the 9th spot in the Finnish Veikkausliiga standings with 17 points from 18 games, while KuPS is second with 35 points from the same number of games.