Ghanaian defender Montari Kamaheni makes first start for Ashdod in almost a year

After almost a year without starting a game for Ashdod, Ghanaian defender Montari Kamaheni finally made his way back onto the starting lineup in their 3-2 victory over Netanya in the Israeli top-flight league.

Kamaheni had been out of action for over six months due to a damaged anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which had required surgery to fix. After missing the first round of the campaign, the left-back had made two cameo appearances in the team's previous games against Hapoel Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem.

However, on Saturday, Kamaheni was handed his first start since his injury setback and impressed throughout the game, lasting the entire duration. The 23-year-old former Dreams FC player will be hoping to keep his spot in the team and continue to contribute to the club's quest for European qualification.

Kamaheni's return to the starting lineup comes as a massive boost to Ashdod, who have struggled to find consistency in the league this season. With the Ghanaian defender now fit and available, head coach Roni Kohen will be hoping for a more stable defensive line in the team.