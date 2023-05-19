Ghanaian defender Mordecai Boahene Zuhs joins SV Rodinghausen in Germany

Ghanaian central defender Mordecai Boahene Zuhs has completed a move to German Regionalliga club SV Rodinghausen on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old talented defender joins Rodinghausen from another Regionalliga side, Rot Weiss Ahlen, where he featured in 15 league games and provided two assists during his five-month spell.

Zuhs, known for his strong left foot, is expected to bolster Rodinghausen's defence and provide stability as the team aims to secure promotion to the Bundesliga 3.

Born in Eschweller, Germany, to Ghanaian parents, Zuhs is the younger brother of former Medeama, Kotoko, and Black Satellites attacking midfielder Kwame Boahene.

In addition to his time at Rot Weiss Ahlen, Zuhs has previously played for Aachen and has represented the youth teams of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The signing of Zuhs is a significant addition to SV Rodinghausen, and fans will be eager to see his contributions on the pitch as the club pursues its goals in the upcoming season.