Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu set for St. Gallen departure

Ghanaian defender Musah Nuhu is expected to depart Swiss outfit St. Gallen as his contract runs out next month.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been with the4 Swiss outfit since 2019 following his arrival from Ghanaian outfit West African Football Academy.

Nuhu initially joined St. Gallen on loan from WAFA before making the deal permanent following an impressive performance.

With his contract expiring on June 30 and no talks of contract renewal, the defender is expected to part ways with St. Gallen.

The defender struggled to command a starting role at St. Gallen following his return from Finnish side KuPS. His promising career has been marred by injuries, making only 9 matches in the recently concluded season.

The Former New Edubiase defender was part of the Black Galaxies squad that won the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nation which was held at the Cape Cost Sports Stadium in 2017.

He was named among the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but missed out on the final team for the tournament.