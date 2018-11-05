Ghanaian defender Najeeb Yakubu scores debut goal for Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine

Former Black Starlets defender Najeeb Yakubu opened his goalscoring account for FC Vorskla Poltava as they defeated FK Lviv 2-0 in the Ukrainian top flight league on Sunday.

Yabuku completed his side win with a fine strike on the 39th minute after his teammate Pavlo Rebenok has opened the score on the 19th minute.

The 18-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the match.

The former Ghana U17 star joined the Ukrainian top-flight side on three-year deal during the last summer transfer window.

Yakubu has played five time for FC Vorskla Poltava in the ongoing campaign.