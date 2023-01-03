Ghanaian defender Nana Boateng attracting interest from France-  CFR Cluj manager confirms

Ghanaian defender Nana Boateng has received offers from France according to CFR Cluj manager Nelutu Varga.

The 28-year-old has been impressive for CFR Cluj since his arrival at the club in September 2021.

According to CFR Cluj boss, Nelutu Varga, there are offers for three-four players at the club including Nana Boateng.

Despite failing to disclose the club, CFR Cluj boss has confirmed Nana Boateng is wanted in France and could secure a move to a club in the said country.

"We have young players; we have players for sale. There are offers for 3-4 players that we preferred to keep to mature and help us in the European competition”

“From the winter we can part with them in exchange for important figures for club," Varga told Fanatik.