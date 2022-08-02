Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro close to Odds BK switch

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro is close to joining Norwegian side Odds BK in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old wants to move out of Orebro Sk after their relegation from the Allsvenskan.

ÖSK's football director Axel Kjäll has confirmed that discussions have been held with Nasiru Moro.

“Yes, we have had that. What those discussions have contained must remain between us. But I can confirm that we have had discussions, he tells NA sport.

Örebro SK signed Nasiru Moro from Croatian HNK Gorica last summer.

He has a contract with the Swedish club until 2023.

Moro started 13 Allsvenskan matches during the autumn.

- No, it is nothing that I can comment on. He has an agreement with us and that is what we relate to. I can leave other speculations about our players to others, Kjäll told NA sport.