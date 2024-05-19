Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro on target in Degerfors big win over Orgryte

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro played a crucial role in Degerfors' convincing 4-1 win over Ã–rgryte in the Swedish Superettan on Saturday.

Moro started and played the full 90 minutes, helping his team dominate the game and create numerous scoring opportunities.

Degerfors took an early lead through Gustav Lindgren's 10th-minute goal, but Ã–rgryte's Esi Sylisufaj equalized in the 48th minute.

Moro quickly restored Degerfors' lead in the 52nd minute, scoring his first goal of the 2024 Swedish Superettan season.

Degerfors maintained their pressure, and substitute Dijan Vukojevic sealed the victory with two late goals in the 79th and 90th +4 minutes.

Moro's performance was instrumental in Degerfors' win, and he has now played 8 matches this campaign, scoring once.

His defensive prowess and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable asset to the team.

Degerfors will face IK Brage in their next league match on May 23rd, aiming to continue their strong form with Moro and his teammates leading the charge.