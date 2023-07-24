GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro suffers shoulder injury in Orebro's draw against Trelleborgs

Published on: 24 July 2023
Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro suffers shoulder injury in Orebro's draw against Trelleborgs

Orebro SK centre-back Nasiru Moro is set for sometime on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in the game against Trelleborgs in Sweden. 

Moro was forced off the game in the first half as OSK shared the spoils against Trelleborgs in the Superettan League.

The former Accra Lions player has undergone surgery to fix the problem as he awaits his return to the field.

"My shoulder is broken. I'm on my way to the hospital now," Moro told NA after missing the game against Sundsvall.

He is expected to be out for over a month due to the setback.

"He's on his way to an X-ray. It is about the collarbone or the shoulder. In the worst case, it's a fracture, but it's pointless to speculate," said manager Christian Jardler. 

The 26-year-old joined Orebro in 2021 from HNK Gorika and has since been an important member of the team.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more