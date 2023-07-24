Ghanaian defender Nasiru Moro suffers shoulder injury in Orebro's draw against Trelleborgs

Orebro SK centre-back Nasiru Moro is set for sometime on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in the game against Trelleborgs in Sweden.

Moro was forced off the game in the first half as OSK shared the spoils against Trelleborgs in the Superettan League.

The former Accra Lions player has undergone surgery to fix the problem as he awaits his return to the field.

"My shoulder is broken. I'm on my way to the hospital now," Moro told NA after missing the game against Sundsvall.

He is expected to be out for over a month due to the setback.

"He's on his way to an X-ray. It is about the collarbone or the shoulder. In the worst case, it's a fracture, but it's pointless to speculate," said manager Christian Jardler.

The 26-year-old joined Orebro in 2021 from HNK Gorika and has since been an important member of the team.