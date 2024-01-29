Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei debuts for Lorient in Ligue 1 clash

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei swiftly made his debut for Lorient, just two days after finalising his loan transfer to the club.

The centre-back came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's exciting 3-3 draw against Le Havre, where Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored a remarkable brace, including a spectacular overhead kick.

Adjei entered the match for the last 11 minutes, showcasing his skills with one interception, a 67% accuracy in passes, and winning one aerial duel.

The Merlus secured the versatile defender on a loan deal from Swedish club Hammarby IF, with an obligation to buy at the end of the current campaign.

Adjei joins the ranks of Ghanaians who have proudly worn the renowned orange shirt for Lorient, including Eben Dugbatey, the Ayew brothers (Andre and Jordan Ayew, and Alhassan Wakaso.

Expressing his joy, Adjei commented, "There are no words to describe how happy I am to be the newest member on this list. I will try my best to continue this tradition because they are legends in my country."

He added with a broad smile, "I came here to sweat for the shirt, and I want to leave exactly that legacy behind. To aid in the team's improvement is the aim." Adjei has been assigned his favourite number 32 at the club, the same number he wore during his tenure at Hammarby IF.

Trained at Danbort FC in Accra, Ghana, Adjei made his move to Sweden, specifically joining Hammarby in the summer of 2021. He began his European journey with the Swedish club's reserve team, making 22 appearances.