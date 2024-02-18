Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei shines as Lorient stun Strasbourg

Nathaniel Adjei continued his impressive run in the French Ligue 1 after another stalwart performance for FC Lorient.

The on-loan Hammarby centre-back started and lasted the entire duration as Lorient extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg.

With the former Ghana U20 defender in the lineup of the French outfit, Lorient have won their last three matches and are currently out of the drop zone.

Adjei scored a high rating at the end of the game, paring with Montassar Talbi and Isaak Toure in a three-man backline.

Meanwhile, fellow winter arrival Mohamed Bamba of Ivory Coast scored a first-half brace to give the visitors a healthy lead before the break.

Julien Ponceau extended the advantage after the break before Frederic Guilbert pulled one back for the host moments later. Strasbourg were reduced to ten men late in injury time after Dilane Bakwa was sent off.

FC Lorient have the option of making Adjei's loan deal a permanent one following his blistering start to life in France.