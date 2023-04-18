Ghanaian defender nets fifth goal of the season in Sakaryaspor's defeat to Bandırmaspor

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor was on target for Sakaryaspor in their Turkish Lig 1 clash against Bandırmaspor on Monday night.

The former Inter Milan youth player scored to pull one back for his side in the 3-2 defeat at the Bandirma 17 Eyul stadium.

The host got off to a bright start after Ivan Saponjic broke the deadlock before Sergen Picinciol doubled the lead six minutes later.

Donkor started a strong comeback by the visitors after scoring in the 62nd minute.

Sakaryaspor levelled in the 90th minute after Umut Kurt fired home from close range.

The equalizer lasted for only 60 seconds as Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to score the winner for Bandirmaspor.

Donkor has now scored five goals in 28 matches for Sakarayaspor in the Turkish second tier league.