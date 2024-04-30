Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku named in French Ligue 2 Team of the Week

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku has received recognition for his standout performance in the French Ligue 2, earning a spot in the Sofascore Ligue 2 Team of the Week.

Opoku showcased his defensive prowess in Amiens' recent goalless draw against Troyes, contributing significantly to his team's clean sheet at the Stade CrÃ©dit Agricole de la Licorne.

The 26-year-old center-back delivered an impressive display, boasting a remarkable 95% pass accuracy, 48 touches, 100% accurate long balls, six clearances, one block, and successful ground and aerial duels.

Throughout the match, Opoku proved instrumental in thwarting Troyes' attacking threats, making crucial interceptions and clearances to deny the opposition any scoring opportunities. His performance was particularly crucial in the second half, as Troyes intensified their offensive efforts.

In the dying moments of the game, Opoku's decisive clearance prevented Troyes from securing a late winner, ensuring that Amiens secured a valuable point from the encounter.

Opoku's consistent contributions have been vital for Amiens this season, featuring in 20 games and aiding the team in securing eight clean sheets.

With his stellar form in Ligue 2, Opoku will be eager to maintain his momentum and earn a recall to the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, ahead of the upcoming international friendlies in June.

Opoku's inclusion in the Sofascore Ligue 2 Team of the Week further highlights his growing reputation as a top defender in the league, earning well-deserved recognition for his outstanding performances on the pitch.

Below is the Team of the Week