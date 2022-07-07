Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku reports for Amiens pre-season

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku has reported for pre-season training with Amiens ahead of the upcoming season.

Opoku was spotted training on the first day and appeared to be ready for the 2022/23 season, which begins in August.

Away from the field for a year due to a ruptured cruciate ligament, Opoku returned to action towards the end of last season.

Still, quite far from his best level, the Ghanaian was nevertheless able to regain his bearings by participating in eight games for Ligue 2 side.

With the departure of Mateo Pavlovic, he is expected to (re)become the new defensive boss of Amiens SC this season.

The 24-year-old joined the French club from Italian side Udinese in 2021 on a long-term deal.

Opoku has scored one goal in 12 appearances for the Black Stars.