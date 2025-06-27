Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer completes return to SV Darmstadt

German-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer has rejoined SV Darmstadt after signing a permanent deal from Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg.

The lanky centre-back joined Augsburg from Darmstadt in 2023 but his time in the German topflight saw him make only 12 appearances while spending time on loan at Young Boys and Magdeburg.

Pfeiffer completed his return to Darmstadt on Friday, hoping to make a strong comeback after two difficult campaigns away from the club.

"I'm very happy to be back here. For me, it feels a bit like coming home. The discussions with Paul Fernie and Florian Kohfeldt were extremely good and confirmed to me that Darmstadt 98 is the right step for me, especially from a sporting perspective. I can hardly wait to get started with my old and new teammates," he said.

Darmstadt manager Paul Fernie expressed delight with the return of the defender.

"We've been in contact for some time and are happy that the signing has now worked out. Also because Patric, despite many other options, has clearly expressed his desire to return to Darmstadt. He brings a lot of experience, but at 25, Patric is far from the end of his development. We can look forward to a player who doesn't need much time to settle in and who will help us with his presence, strength in duels, and variable opening play," he said.