Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer joins German side Augsburg on four-year deal

German club Augsburg have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer, on a long-term contract.

The 23-year-old has joined Augsburg from SV Darmstadt 98 on a four-year contract, marking a significant step forward in his burgeoning career.

Pfeiffer enjoyed a fantastic season in Bundesliga II with SV Darmstadt 98, showcasing his talent and potential.

He made 26 appearances across all competitions, impressively contributing four goals and one assist. His performances caught the attention of Augsburg, who wasted no time in securing his services.

The young defender will now set his sights on establishing himself as a key figure at the WWK Arena, hoping to contribute to Augsburg's success in the upcoming seasons.

Pfeiffer's arrival adds depth and quality to Augsburg's defensive lineup, and his versatility on the pitch makes him an exciting prospect for the club.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Pfeiffer made the decision to represent Ghana at the senior international level.

In July 2022, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed his official switch of nationality. Although he is yet to receive a call-up to the Black Stars, Pfeiffer's move to Augsburg may further bolster his chances of catching the attention of the national team selectors.