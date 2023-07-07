Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer officially joins FC Augsburg as pre-season begins

Bundesliga side FC Augsburg have confirmed the acquisition of Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer on a long-term contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 23-year-old has joined Augsburg from SV Darmstadt 98 on a four-year contract, marking a significant step forward in his burgeoning career.

Pfeiffer enjoyed a fantastic season in Bundesliga II with Darmstadt, showcasing his talent and potential.

The tall defender contributed immensely to help Darmstadt's promotion from the Bundesliga two to the Bundesliga.

He made 26 appearances across all competitions, impressively contributing four goals and one assist. His performances caught the attention of Augsburg, who wasted no time in securing his services.

The young defender will now set his sights on establishing himself as a key figure at the WWK Arena, hoping to contribute to Augsburg's success in the upcoming seasons.

Pfeiffer and other new signings joined their new teammates on Thursday to begin pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Pfeiffer made the decision to represent Ghana at the senior international level.

In July 2022, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed his official switch of nationality but the highly-rated centre-back is yet to his debut for the Black Stars.