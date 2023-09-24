Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer provides assist in Augsburg's victory over Mainz

German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer provided the match-winning assist as FC Augsburg came from a goal down to beat Mainz O5 in the Bundesliga.

The soon-to-be Ghana international served Ermedin Demirovic with the winner at the stroke of half-time as the host secured all three points.

Augsburg conceded early in the game after Ludovic Ajorque gave the visitors the lead in the sixth minute but Demirovic responded five minutes later.

Before Augsburg's equalizer, Stefan Bell missed the chance to double Mainz's lead after missing from the spot.

Pfeiffer joined the Bundesliga side in the summer transfer window from SV Darmstadt, a club he helped gain promotion to the German topflight league.

The lanky centre-back is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars since switch nationalities to represent Ghana in 2022.