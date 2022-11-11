Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer scores winner as SV Darmstadt beat Magdeburg

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer continued his incredible run of form in the Bundesliga II with another goal for SV Darmstadt.

The German-born Ghanaian's second half header gave Darmstadt victory at Magdeburg on Thursday night.

The lanky forward rose high to head home the winner in the 78th minute as the Lilies extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga II table to four points.

It is the Ghanaian centre-back's fourth goal of the season for the promotion chasers.

Despite his good run in the league, Ghana coach Otto Addo failed to invite him in his provisional 55-man squad, opting for Stephan Ambrosius.

Pfeiffer still has the option of representing Germany despite declaring his future with the Black Stars of Ghana.