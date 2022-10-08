GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 October 2022
Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer scores winner for Darmstadt agaisnt Dusseldorf

Darmstadt beat Dusseldorf 1-0 in the 2.Bundesliga on Saturday, thanks to Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer's goal.

Pfeiffer scored in the 70th minute to extend Darmstadt's league unbeaten streak to ten games.

Darmstadt is currently second, and if they maintain their current form, they will be promoted to the Bundesliga at the end of the season.

The former Germany youth international not only won the match for Darmstadt, but was also named man of the match.

The 23-year-old, who pledged his international future to Ghana in June, made six clearances and won six aerial duels.

Saturday's goal was his second of the season, and he hopes to be named to Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar this summer.

 

