Ghanaian Defender Patric Pfeiffer set to join FC Augsburg on a free transfer

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with FC Augsburg for a summer transfer, according to reliable sources.

Pfeiffer's outstanding contributions to Darmstadt's promotion to the top flight have caught the attention of several clubs, but it is Augsburg who have won the race for his signature.

With the deal expected to be a free transfer, Augsburg's coach, Enrico Maaßen, is eager to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Augsburg narrowly escaped relegation, finishing 15th in the Bundesliga. The addition of Pfeiffer is seen as a strategic move to bolster the team's defense and enhance their chances of success in the league.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Pfeiffer is set to sign a four-year contract, committing his future to Augsburg until 2027.

Pfeiffer's impact in the 2. Bundesliga has been remarkable this season. In 24 appearances for Darmstadt, he has notched up an impressive four goals and provided a valuable assist. His defensive prowess is equally noteworthy, with an average of 2.3 interceptions per game, making him the second-highest performer in this category throughout the league.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Pfeiffer officially switched his nationality to represent Ghana at the senior level. Despite his consistently impressive performances, he is yet to receive a call-up to the Black Stars national team.