Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer to miss first three Bundesliga games for Augsburg due to suspension

Ghanaian center-back Patric Pfeiffer will have to wait longer for his Bundesliga debut with new club Augsburg following a three-game ban due to a red card received last season.

The central defender signed a four-year contract with the club, which will see him stay until June 2027.

Prior to his move, Pfeiffer played a key role in Darmstadt's promotion to Germany's top flight at the end of the 2022/23 Bundesliga 2 season. In 24 league appearances, the 23-year-old scored four goals and assisted once as his team earned automatic promotion.

However, the defender will not play in the Bundesliga with the newly promoted side because he joined Augsburg after his contract expired.

He will also not play until at least matchday four due to a red card he received on the final day in the Bundesliga 2 last season

However, the 1.96 metres tall defender is expected to have a wonderful season ahead.

Pfeiffer, who was born in Hamburg, Germany to Ghanaian parents have decided to represent Ghana on the international stage but is yet to make his debut having switched his nationality a-year-ago.