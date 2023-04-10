Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer to sign new two-year deal with Darmstadt

Ghanaian central defender Patric Pfeiffer is set to sign a new two-year contract with Bundesliga 2 club Darmstadt.

Pfeiffer's current deal with the club ends on June 30, 2023, and he is one of the players who are in line for a new contract.

Pfeiffer has been a key figure in Darmstadt's defence since joining the club in July 2019 from Hamburg SV for 250,000 Euros.

Despite being plagued by injuries this season, Pfeiffer has managed to feature in 17 league games and scored four goals for the team.

Darmstadt currently sit in first place in the Bundesliga 2 standings with 58 points from 27 games, and they will be counting on Pfeiffer to help them secure a promotion spot to the top tier of German football.