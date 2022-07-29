Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer to stay at Darmstadt despite interest from clubs

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer will not leave German side SV Darmstadt 98 this summer.

The defender plans to stay in the second Bundesliga for another year before moving on. Either with or without lilies.

Pfeiffer will continue to wear the lily on his chest. For the time being, at least. The heavily courted Darmstadt 98 defender stated on Thursday that he intends to fulfil his contract in southern Hesse, which runs until 2023.

"I think it will help my development to play at least another year in the second division and hopefully get a lot of playing time," said the 22-year-old in an interview with the club. "I hope that I can contribute my part to a successful season."

Pfeiffer confirmed that other clubs had asked about him over the summer. According to information from hr-sport, a Bundesliga club should have been among them.

The lilies, however, made it clear to the regular player that they are planning with him for the new season. "Of course, I'm happy about that and I'm also ready to repay this trust," said Pfeiffer now.

Pfeiffer earlier this month committed his international future to Ghana despite being born in Germany. He is available for selection ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.