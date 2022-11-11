Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer too strong in the air as he scores another header

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer is quickly becoming a specialist in scoring goals with his head.

The centre-back scored his fourth goal of the season to help SV Darmstadt 98 defeat Magdeburg in the German second division on Thursday.

Pfeiffer scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute. Tobias Kempe crossed a free kick into the penalty area, where Pfeiffer climbed up and headed in from a good ten metres - the ball hit the right angle.

It was his fourth headed goal of the season, which is more than any player has achieved this season in the competition.

🇬🇭 Patric Pfeiffer has scored 4 goals in the 2.Bundesliga this season ⚽️ Header

⚽️ Header

⚽️ Header

⚽️ Header All of them have been from headers 🗣 pic.twitter.com/suF2ddPYDF — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 10, 2022

The 23-year-old, born in Germany is of Ghanaian descent, committed to the West Africans in June, but is yet to receive a call-up.