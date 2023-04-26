Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer tops list of most valuable players in Bundesliga II

German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer is the most valuable player in the Bundesliga II, according to Transfermarkt.

The SV Darmstadt centre-back is valued 3 million Euros and tied at the top with Fortuna Dusseldorf's David Kownacki.

Pfeiffer has a month left on his current deal with the Bundesliga II side ad could leave for free in the summer transfer window.

The lanky forward has been linked with several topflight clubs including Augsburg and Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Reports in Germany also reveal clubs abroad are also monitoring the 23-year-old.

Pfeiffer has made 19 appearances for Darmstadt in the Bundesliga II, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

He switched allegiance to represent Ghana in June last year but he is yet to earn a debut call up to the national team.