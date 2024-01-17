GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer's determined to reclaim key role at Augsburg despite challenges

Published on: 17 January 2024
Patric Pfeiffer 5 FC Augsburg, Training FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 17.10.2023 Augsburg Bayern Deutschland *** Patric Pfeiffer 5 FC Augsburg , Training FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 17 10 2023 Augsburg Bayern Germany Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx

German-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer is determined to bounce back to a key player status with Bundesliga team Augsburg, overcoming challenges faced in the current season.

Pfeiffer, initially a pivotal figure in the starting lineup under coach Enrico MaaÃŸen, experienced a shift in his role with the arrival of coach Jess Thorup in mid-October. '

The new coaching vision reshaped the defensive line, leading Pfeiffer to find himself on the fringes, making only two appearances under the new regime.

In an interview with Sky, Pfeiffer's agent, Oheneba Brenya, disclosed that despite receiving interest from other clubs, the 24-year-old is committed to staying at Augsburg and overcoming the challenges. Brenya stated, “Patric had inquiries, but he wants to stay and not run away. He wants to bite through it!”

With Pfeiffer's contract set to expire on June 30, 2027, his determination to carve a path with Augsburg adds an intriguing storyline to the team's affairs in the Bundesliga as the second half of the season unfolds.

