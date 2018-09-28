Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo named in Team of the Week in Sweden

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo has been named in the Swedish Allesveskan team of the week once again after an outstanding display in midweek.

The Östersund FK left back was impressive in the team's 3-1 win over IF Brommapojka on Wednesday to add to his return to form in Sweden.

The former Inter Allies winger lasted the entire duration of the game, which saw Swedish striker Dino Islamovic bag a hat-trick.

In that same game, his compatriot Frank Arhin saw 76 minutes of football before being replaced replaced by Ronald Mukiibi.

Samuel Mensah, another Ghanaian was an unused substitute despite scoring the winner over the weekend for Östersund FK against IK Sirius.

BELOW IS THE TEAM OF THE WEEK