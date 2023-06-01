Ghanaian defender Patrick Pfeiffer delighted to join FC Augsburg

Ghanaian defender Patrick Pfeiffer expressed his excitement after completing his move to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

The defender finalised the transfer on Thursday, June 1, and is set to reinforce Augsburg's squad for next season.

"FC Augsburg will be strengthened in the coming season with defensive player Patric Pfeiffer. The sought-after central defender has decided to move to FCA and is coming on a free transfer from SV Darmstadt 98," announced the German Bundesliga club.

Following the completion of the deal, Pfeiffer shared his enthusiasm for this new phase of his career.

"I had a great time in Darmstadt, which was crowned by promotion to the Bundesliga. It's often said that you should leave when it's most beautiful: I'm doing that now and I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my career in Augsburg," said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer further added, "The talks with those responsible at FCA convinced me that I have the best conditions here with an established Bundesliga club to go down the path together in the Bundesliga."

The 23-year-old helped Darmstadt to Bundesliga promotion this season, scoring four goals and grabbing one assist in 24 appearances.