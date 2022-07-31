Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh scores and assists in Halmstads win over Landskrona

Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was the hero on Saturday when he scored and assisted another to help Halmstads BK beat Landskrona BoIS in the Swedish Superettan.

Ofosu-Ayeh was the provider when Halmstads took the lead in the match in the 42nd minute as forward Alexander Johansson connected his pass to slot home.

Landskrona pulled parity in the second half through Erik Parsson who scored from close range in the 64th minute of the round of 16 fixture at the Orjans Vall Stadium.

Ofosu-Ayeh scored the winning goal of the match to ensure all three points were picked by Halmstads.

The 30-year-old scored in stoppage time after pouncing a rebound to score from close range to give the hosts the advantage and eventually the victory.

Compatriots Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim also featured for Halmstads.

Sweden-born Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo lasted the entire duration of the match also starring for Halmstads.

Ofosu-Ayeh has two goals and an assist in 14 appearances for Halmstads so far this campaign.