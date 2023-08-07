Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh stays loyal amid Sweden's nationality switch offer

Nana Kwadwo Ofosu-Ayeh, the father of Ghanaian right-back Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, has confirmed that his son was approached by Sweden's national team coach with an enticing offer to switch allegiances from Ghana to Sweden. However, Nana Kwadwo has advised his son to remain patient and await an opportunity to represent Ghana's senior team, the Black Stars.

In an interview with Wamputu Sports, Nana Kwadwo expressed his elation upon learning that Phil had been recognised as the fastest player in the Swedish league.

He shared, "My son confirmed to me that he was approached by the Sweden coach about switching nationality from Ghana to Sweden. I advised that even though he is yet to receive another call-up to play for Ghana’s senior team, the Black Stars, he should be patient because it is the pride of every parent to see their kid play for their country. So I advised he should be patient before thinking about switching."

The 31-year-old's remarkable start to the season with Halmstad BK has garnered praise, with his speed identified as a pivotal asset by the club's manager, Magnus Haglund.

Nana Kwadwo reflected on his son's career journey, attributing some of his earlier injuries to indiscipline. However, he emphasized that Phil has since overcome those challenges and has consistently contributed to the team for nearly three seasons. Despite pressure from Sweden to change allegiances, Phil remains steadfastly committed to representing Ghana, his father's homeland.

Ofosu-Ayeh himself expressed his profound love for Ghana and his earnest desire to don the jersey of the Black Stars. He treasured his experience representing the national team in a friendly match against Canada in 2015, though he admitted feeling disheartened when injuries prevented his participation in Ghana's AFCON qualifiers.