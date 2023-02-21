Ghanaian defender Philip Awuku joins Tuzlaspor on loan 

Ghanaian defender Philip Awuki has joined Tuzlaspor on loan for the rest of the season.

Awuku joins Tuzlaspor from Super Lig side Yeni Matalyaspor on a three-month loan

"Welcome to our family Philip Gameli Awuku Our Tuzlaspor has agreed with Philip Gameli Awuku from Yeni Malatyaspor and continues to take steps to show that they are in the competition in the second half of the season. With respect to the public and fans, we wish success to our player Philip Gameli Awuku.," the club announced.

Awuku joins Tuzlaspor for more play time as Yeni Malatyaspor have decided to stay out of the league after ending their season due to the earthquake.

The 22-year-old made 13 appearances for Yeni Malatyaspor before the earthquake struck.