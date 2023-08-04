Ghanaian defender Prince Annor joins Stellenbosch FC in promising move

Young Ghanaian talent, Prince Annor, has made a significant move to the South African Premier Soccer League, joining the ranks of Stellenbosch FC.

The 18-year-old defender's transfer was confirmed on Thursday, marking an exciting new chapter in his budding career.

Hailing from the esteemed Ubuntu FC Academy, Annor's impressive performances caught the attention of Stellenbosch FC's technical team, leading to a successful trial period.

His exceptional skills and solid defensive capabilities during the trial, including his standout showing at the Premier League's international NextGen tournament in India, earned him a well-deserved professional contract with the club.

Steve Barker, the head coach of Stellenbosch FC, expressed his enthusiasm for the young talent's arrival, noting, "We are massively excited about the signing of Prince and his addition to our squad. He is a young player with huge potential."

The club's website echoed the sentiment, highlighting Annor's prowess on the field, which includes impressive ball control, a strong passing range, and all-around defensive abilities. Stellenbosch FC is eager to witness his growth and development within their ranks.

Annor, now armed with a promising long-term contract, is determined to make his mark on the team and secure a regular place in the starting lineup. His journey with Stellenbosch FC holds great promise, and fans eagerly anticipate watching his progress on the pitch.