Ghanaian defender Prince Polley eyes injury return for Heracles Almelo

Ghanaian defender Prince Polley says he hopes to make a return from injury ahead of the start of the season.

The Heracles Almelo defender will miss the start of the 2022/22 Eredivise season due to a foot injury.

Polley sustained the injury last Friday in a friendly game against SC Verl.

Further checks indicated that the 23-year-old has a small fracture and will see him on the sidelines for several weeks.

Speaking in an interview on his comeback, he said ,. I hope to rejoin as soon as possible," said Polley

.Polley made just one appearance for Heracles Almelo last season.