Ghanaian defender Rashid Tetteh named FC Tulsa's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year

Ghanaian defender Rashid Tetteh has been honoured as the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year by FC Tulsa, a second-tier team in the United States.

Tetteh, formerly with New Mexico FC, showcased his skills in the 2023 USL season, making 31 appearances for FC Tulsa.

Having previously spent four seasons with New Mexico United from 2019 to 2022, Tetteh has demonstrated his prowess on the field.

As an eligible player for Ghana's Black Stars, his impressive performance in the USL has caught the attention of Major League Soccer (MLS) sides.

Tetteh's contributions were instrumental in helping FC Tulsa, which competes in the Eastern Conference, secure a 10th-place finish on the league table. After 34 matches, FC Tulsa secured 39 points, winning 10 games, drawing nine, and losing 15. They scored 43 goals while conceding 55 during the season.

The 28-year-old has proved to be an essential figure for the team having featured in a chunk of their matches and is expected to continue in splendid form in the upcoming season given his wealth of experience in the competiton.