Ghanaian defender Richie Laryea rejoins Toronto FC after tough spell at Nottingham Forest

Canadian-born Ghanaian right-back, Richie Laryea, has rejoined hometown club Toronto FC ahead of the start of the new MLS season.

The 29-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at Toronto FC until 2026, with the option of a further year.

The Canada international ends his spell with Premier League side Nottingham Forest after a torrid period in England.

Laryea, who joined Nottingham Forest from Toronto FC in 2022, spent most of his time on loan returning to Toronto midway through 2022 before spending time at Vancouver Whitecaps.

“We are thrilled to permanently welcome Richie and his family back to Toronto FC,” said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.

“Richie embodies everything we value in a player and as a person in our new vision for TFC.

His character, mentality, and commitment will be key for us as we continue to evolve as a group. On the field, Richie is best in class at his position in MLS and will be utilized in our system to highlight his strengths as an individual and our strengths as a team. We are looking forward to Richie battling for our club and our city for years to come.”

By Lukman Abdul Mumin