Ghanaian defender Salis Abdul Samed enjoying life at new club Lens

Ghanaian defender Salis Abdul Samed says he is enjoying life at Lens following his summer move to the French club.

According to Samed, his integration at Lens has been straightforward and is looking forward to the new season which begins in August.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder joined Lens from fellow Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot for around €5 million plus add-ons in June.

“Honestly, very good! I have been very happy since my arrival, my integration is easy. My new teammates and the staff have done everything for me. And there, in addition, we have just won (smile). So inevitably, under these conditions, it's always easier, especially since I think we produced good things and achieved a good quality game," Samed told French portal La Montagne.

Recently, Samed came up against his former club Clermont in a pre-season friendly match in which Lens won 3-1.

Asked if he felt weird when he learned about the friendly, Samed responded, "No, it's the opposite! Above all, I was very happy to find some friends."

Did you feel your team clearly ahead of Clermont? " Yes I think," he answered.

Are you worried about them (Clermont)? “They have to work and get stronger. But I'm still Clermontois in my heart, you know, and I think it's going to be okay. There is still time before the start of the season. Me, I remain a supporter of Clermont Foot," Samed said.