Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo scores in Salzburg's 2-2 draw against Sturm Graz

Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo continued his goal-scoring spree in the Austrian Típico Bundesliga on Saturday evening while playing for Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrian-born Ghanaian rising star made a significant impact by giving the Red and Whites the lead against Sturm Graz just five minutes before halftime. Baidoo showcased his skills with a delightful right-footed strike inside the box, finding the bottom corner of the net.

However, Sturm Graz didn't stay behind for long, as Otar Kiteishvili scored an equaliser for the home team just eight minutes into the second half, making it 1-1.

Manprit Sarkaria who set us Kiteishvili scored to give the home side the lead in the 63rd but Salzburg fought harder to restore parity after the 73rd minute thanks to Sekou Koita who diligently converted a penalty for his team.

The match ultimately concluded in an entertaining 2-2 stalemate, with Samson Baidoo continuing to impress. The Ghanaian defender has now scored two goals in just five appearances for the Austrian giants.