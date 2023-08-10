GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo shines with goal in RB Salzburg's pre-season clash against Inter

Published on: 10 August 2023
Red Bull Salzburg and Inter Milan engaged in a captivating pre-season encounter at the Red Bull Arena, resulting in a thrilling 4-3 victory for Inter Milan. Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo stole the spotlight by netting a crucial goal.

Baidoo's impact was felt when he came on as a substitute in the 46th minute, replacing Oumar Solet. Forson Amankwah, the initial starter, was later swapped for Leandro Morgalla.

The match kicked off with intense action, witnessing both sides exchanging goals. In the 6th minute, a blunder from Inter Milan's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer allowed Karim Konate to give Red Bull Salzburg the lead. However, Inter Milan responded quickly, levelling the score at 1-1.

Defender Stefan de Vrij's clinical conversion put Inter Milan ahead, but Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Konate struck again, making it 2-2. Just before halftime, Joaquin Correa regained the lead for Inter Milan.

Baidoo's header in the 46th minute brought parity once more. The match reached its climax with Stefano Sensi's 90th-minute strike securing Inter Milan's victory.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
