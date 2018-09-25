Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensiro named in Swedish Allsvenskan Team of the Week

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensiro made the Swedish Allsvenskan Team of the Week following his terrific performance for Östersund over the weekend.

The former Right to Dream Academy ace grabbed the winner with the final kick of the game to help his side beat Sirius 1-0 on Saturday.

Mensah was netting his first goal of the season as Östersund FK keep on pushing up the league table.

The win lifted them to sixth on the Swedish Allsvenskan table.

With the Swedish Allsvenskan naming the team of week, Mensiro found a place in the best eleven for the week.