Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensiro reaches 200 appearances for Swedish club Ostersund

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensiro achieved a personal milestone for Swedish club Ostersund FK after making his 200th appearance.

The 33-year-old reached his double century when he started in Ostersund home defeat to AFC Eskilstuna on Sunday.

Mensiro played 82 minutes in the Swedish Superettan fixture having paved way for the inclusion of Nigerian forward Sebastien Uche.

The Ostersund captain was celebrated for his achievement during Sunday's game at the Jamtkraft Arena.

The versatile defender has been able to achieve this feat during his decade stint with the Swedish club.

Mensiro joined Ostersund in July 2011 from English lower-tier club Evesham United after having spells at Forest Green and Sporting Club Accra.

He left Ostersund to join Orebro SK in 2014 and returned to the club in 2016 where he has gone on to spend seven more seasons.

Mensiro has managed to score four times and assisted once across the period and has also won one trophy when Ostersund clinched the Swedish Cup in 2017.