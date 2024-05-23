Ghanaian defender Samuel Owusu sent off in New York City FC II’s US Open match

Ghanaian defender Samuel Owusu was sent off as New York City FC II endured a 3-0 defeat to New Mexico United in the US Open Cup.

The centre-back saw a straight red card in the 55th minute for violent conduct.

The match's first goal came in the 50th minute when Avionne Flanagan of New Mexico United scored with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Marco Micaletto.

Five minutes later, Owusu, who had started the game, received a red card, leaving New York City FC II to play with ten men for the rest of the match.

New Mexico United capitalized on their numerical advantage, scoring their second goal in the 65th minute.

Talen Maples netted with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, once again assisted by Micaletto with a cross following a corner.

The third and final goal came in the 86th minute, courtesy of Anthony Herbert. Herbert’s header from the right side of the six-yard box found the bottom right corner after a corner kick.

Following this defeat, New York City FC II will focus on their next MLS NEXT Pro match against New England Revolution II on Sunday, May 26th. Owusu has made five appearances this season.