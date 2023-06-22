GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo joins Saudi side Al-Taraji

Published on: 22 June 2023
Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Taraji, signing a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old made the switch from Kuwaiti club Al-Tadamon SC, expressing his delight and gratitude for the opportunity.

"Alhamdullilah for everything, #God deserves all the praise for showing me mercy. I am so much elated to join this prestigious club with rich history," Sarfo said.

Known for his versatility and commanding presence in defence, Sarfo aims to bring experience and stability to the Al-Taraji backline.

"Al-Taraji is a prestigious club with rich history, and I am glad to be part of the soldiers to help defend the pride of Qatif," Sarfo added.

 

Sarfo, who previously captained Liberty Professionals, has had spells at Saipa FC, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Tadamon since leaving his Ghanaian club in 2018.

His signing strengthens Al-Taraji's defensive capabilities as they look forward to the upcoming season.

By Nana Ama Agyemang

