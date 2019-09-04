Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo nets a brace as Al Khaleej earns first win of the season

Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo scored a brace to earn Saudi pro league side Al Khaleej their first win of the season.

The former Liberty Professional captain scored two powerful headers as Al Khaleej beat Al Jabalain 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

Ulrich Kapolongo opened the scoring for Al Khaleej just ten minutes into the game before Samuel Sarfo added the second on 40 minutes to send his side into the break with a two goal cushion.

Sarfo rose high to connect to a corner kick after some spell of dominance from Khaleej.

The second half produce more attacking threat from Al-Danah boys and again Samuel Sarfo was on hand to connect from another header to put the game beyond Al Jabalain in the 83rd minute.

With the three points already secured, Al Jabalain pull one back in the 89th minute.

The win is Al Khaleej's first of the season after drawing their first two games.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin