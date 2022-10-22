GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo scores in Kuwait

Published on: 22 October 2022
Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo scores in Kuwait

Ghanaian Samuel Sarfo on Friday contributed immensely to Al Al Tadhamon's victory over Al Shabab in the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup.

Sarfo found the net in the convincing 3-0 win, with his goal coming in the 40th minute as Al Al Tadhamon advanced to the next round of the competition.

The goal which he scored brilliantly was his second of the season, having registered his first goal on October 1 in the Kuwait Premier League clash against Al Sahel.

Former Liberty Professionals player and Ghanaian police officer moved to Kuwaiti side Al Tadhamon in July 2022 and has proven to be dependable.

The 32-year-old has made two appearances for Ghana's senior national team, Black Stars.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more